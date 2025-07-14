6 hours ago

A touching video of Belinda Sarkodie, the 26-year-old Ghanaian student tragically killed in a downtown Hamilton shooting, has surfaced online — showing her joyfully singing along to gospel star Obaapa Christy’s song thanking God for life.

The clip, now widely circulated on social media, has stirred emotional reactions across Ghana and Canada, especially in the wake of her untimely death on Friday, July 11.

Sarkodie, an alumna of the University of Cape Coast, had moved to Canada in 2024 and was working and living in Hamilton at the time of the incident.

Belinda was fatally shot while spending time with a friend near King Street East and James Street North, after 17-year-old Mackale Lavoie allegedly opened fire on a group of three individuals he was believed to be targeting.

She was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

“She was simply going about her day when tragedy struck,” said Detective Sergeant John Obrovac during a press conference. He confirmed that Sarkodie had no ties to the suspect or the group being attacked.

Another male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. Authorities have since issued an arrest warrant for Lavoie, who remains at large and is considered dangerous.

Back in Ghana, the Sarkodie family has been notified, while her only sibling in Canada, a brother living in Manitoba, is working with officials to handle the aftermath of the tragedy.

The viral video of Belinda joyfully worshipping has become a symbol of her spirit — a young woman full of faith, hope, and promise. Tributes continue to pour in online as many remember her not only for her tragic end but for the light she brought to those around her.

