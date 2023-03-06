3 hours ago

Konadu Yiadom scored in the second half to give Accra Hearts of Oak a 1-0 win against arch rivals Asante Kotoko in the super clash at the Accra Sports stadium.

The former WAFA centre back scored the winning goal with a well-placed header in the 57th minute, following a Linda Mtange well delivered free kick that beat goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Hearts of Oak got off to a flying start in the opening stages - Benjamin Yorke missed a great chance in the first few minutes. But Asante Kotoko responded very well as Stephen Mukwala was equally in a good place to put his side ahead. But the teams fluffed the chances as the first half ended goalless.

Accra Hearts of Oak had a great start to the second half just as the opening half and deservedly took the lead through defender Konadu Yiadom. The lanky centre back got on to a beautifully flicked free kick to nod home the opener for the Phobians who came into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Great Olympics and back to back defeats at the Accra Sports stadium. Kotoko tried to mount a comeback, but Hearts of Oak kept their composure and maintained their rhythm to deny their rivals as the game ended 1-0 in their favour.

The win takes Hearts of Oak back into the top four with 31 points – level on points with Asante Kotoko.

