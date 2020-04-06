1 hour ago

Disappointed Assembly Man of Adukrom Nima, Ibrahim Issah Ampim, aka Hon Aponkye, is back again in the news headline, but this time around, fulfilling a promise he said to do when he gets to power as an Assemblyman.

Hon. Aponkye, making his dream come true, took to the streets of Adukrom Nima, his community to share ‘Koko’ and bread to inhabitants amid the lockdown as some people do find it difficult to afford breakfast.

In a video sighted, Hon. Aponkye adhered to a safety precaution amid the outbreak as he was seen wearing a nose mask while sharing the ‘koko’ to the people.