4 hours ago

During Daddy Lumba’s performance at the Legend's Night concert in Accra, Serwaa Amihere joined the highlife legend on stage.

Performing one of his hit tracks, ‘Mpempem’, Daddy Lumba held on to Serwaa Amihere’s waist as they both danced and hugged on stage.

The popular newscaster was clad in a red bondage dress with a pair of silver Louboutin pumps with red bottoms.

Lumba on the other hand rocked a two-piece sweat attire with a pair of sneakers.

Serwaa stormed the stage with cash and sprayed them all over the highlife singer while dancing with him.

At the event held on January 1, 2023, the ‘Lumba Brothers’ - Daddy Lumba and Nana Acheampong - performed on one stage for the first time in over 30 years.

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba made great songs over the years and patrons at the event were treated to back-to-back hits.

The two produced songs such as, Yenka Ntam, Aban Nsa Aka Wo, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, Nko Gya Me and Odo Fakye.

Watch the video below: