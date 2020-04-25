2 hours ago

Crack cocaine's adverse effect on the physical and mental health of its users is almost irreparable and this has been captured in a video which went viral after being shared online by a photographer.

The video shared on YouTube by a photographer, Soft White Underbelly captured the rapid deterioration of 24-year-old lady identified as Amanda, after she got addicted to crack cocaine. She became a prostitute and looked almost unrecognizable after she started using drugs.

The photographer who admitted that lots of people will be accusing him exploiting the girl with her story, stated that his "goal is to make people who are strong and capable, wake up so that they can create changes that can prevent this from happening to the next generation of children".

Here is the video below;