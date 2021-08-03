1 hour ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut power supply to the residence of Ghanaian media personality and host of the StandPoint show, Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

In a video posted on her Facebook page, an official from the power distribution company could be seen on top of an electricity pole disconnecting the mainline connecting the electricity supply to Gifty Anti's residence.

The cause of the disconnection could not immediately be established but troubled Gifty Anti disclosed that the team entered her house and wanted to “take something” from the prepaid meter in the house.

According to her, she requested to know their identity since they came without prior notice but her actions infuriated the team which resulted in one of them climbing the pole to cut the supply to her residence off from the mainline.

According to her, the team stationed at Kpone Katamanso came in a car with registration number GN-2139-15.

Read her full post below:

Who is in charge of the Kpone katamanso ECG!!

Some fools just came to my house without prior notice and with no ID wanting to enter my house to take something from my pre paid meter.

When I refused because of luck of ID, they climbed the pole and disconnected my main line.

They came in car number GN-2139-15!! Smh.

Ghana, now anyone can do anything with impunity