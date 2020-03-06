1 hour ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the 63rd Independence Day Celebration.

Followed by an entourage, he was spotted clad in a beautiful kente made with the colours of the Kingdom; green, yellow and black. He was followed by his wife, Julia Osei Tutu.

As a special guest for the historic occasion, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom arrived in his Rolls Royce.

Ghana was celebrating a historic event, marking 63 years of self-rule by the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to have gained independence from colonial rule.

In attendance of the celebration was Special Guest, Dr. Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

The 42,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium was filled to capacity as Kumasi, Ghana’s oldest and second-largest city was hosting the event for the first time in the country’s history.

The anniversary was being commemorated under the theme, “Consolidating our Gains”.

Watch Otumfuo's arrival below:

Source: Ghanaweb.com