There was ‘fire’ in the studios of Okay FM, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after legendary highlife musician, Samuel Owusu, appeared on the station's late afternoon show, ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’, to exhibit his high level of craftiness.

The oldtimer shook the very foundation of the Abeka Junction based media outlet, when he was introduced unto the show by the host, Abeiku Santana.

Starting from ‘Abusua Kyiri ka’, the veteran sang many of his songs such as ‘Veranda’, ‘Kokosakyi’', ‘Yenka Wo Ntie’ amongst others to prove to Ghanaians and music lovers he is indeed a super singer.

His artistry on the show caught the attention of many, with almost everyone in the house, entering the studios to catch a glimpse of him.

At a point, as he made the singalong, Samuel himself remarked he was surprised to see the premises charged-up.

“Why have you guys set this place on ‘fire’”, he quizzed rhetorically.

The now composer, arranger, songwriter and sound engineer was very prominent in the mid-1980s and in the 1990s.

He hails from Obo Kwahu, a town in the Eastern Region.

