4 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has alleged that he was the key financier behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s quest to lead the party during the 2023 primaries.

While engaging party members ahead of the January 31 presidential primaries, the Abetifi legislator asserted that Bawumia made no financial commitments in the Eastern Region at the time.

Instead, he claimed to have shouldered the entire cost, including the distribution of $1,500 each to super delegates to secure their votes.

“Bawumia did not provide any money in 2023 for the Eastern Region. I covered every expense, and every constituency executive received $1,500,” Dr Acheampong said.

According to Dr Acheampong, his financial involvement in Dr Bawumia’s campaign extended into the 2024 elections, where he claimed to have spent more than he did for former President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016.

He insisted that without his backing, Bawumia would not have succeeded in his earlier bid to lead the NPP.

His comments come at a time when tensions are rising among the party’s flagbearer hopefuls as they court support from delegates.

A recent poll by Global Info Analytics indicates that Dr Bawumia is leading the race with 52 percent support, followed by former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong with 17 percent.

Dr Acheampong, however, secured just 3 percent, while other contenders including Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Kwabena Agyapong, Boakye Agyarko and Addai Nimo all polled 1 percent or less.

