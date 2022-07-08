3 hours ago

Many people who leave in East Legon, a community in the Greater Accra region are mostly regarded as first class people in Ghanaian and if you are not at level pegging with them it will be cumbersome to have the opportunity to live with them.

Others believe that East Legon is solely reserved for wealthy and prominent people based on the beautiful infrastructure and environment of the area.

We have seen many celebrities who have had the opportunity to rent apartments at East Legon bragging and showing off because they live there.

Countless times, Actress Tracey Boakye has shown off, flaunting and bragging about a building she claimed to have built at the place on social media.

The actress believes that living alone in East Legon puts her at a certain level in her life.

However, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, politician and civil engineer believes that it is unnecessary for one to brag because he or she lives in East Legon.

According to him, he first built a mansion at East Legon but he has kept mute on it so he doesn’t understand why certain people will raise up their soldiers because they live there.

“ I built my house at East Legon before others came. By then it was a forest, it wasn’t like today where many have built their houses, showing them on TV and making unnecessary noises. I built my house there and lived there long before they arrived. We had the old money.” He disclosed this on Oyerepa TV.