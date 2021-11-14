3 hours ago

Ghana inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on South Africa in the last game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday evening.

A 33rd minute penalty was converted by the Black Stars captain on his 100th cap after Leicester defender Daniel Amartey was adjudged to have been fouled in the box during a corner kick.

That was the only goal of the game as South Africa who had led the group for a long time failed to make the play offs in March next year.

Speaking after the game the 69 year old Belgian coach says that he did not see the incident that led to the penalty but his players were surprised at the decision.

"You know it is very difficult to see it from the bench there was a corner but I don't know what happened there was a player Ayew [Amartey] was on the ground as he was on the ground all game.

I could not see it but Ayew was on the ground and my players were surprised that the referee whistled for a penalty.

When he was reminded by the journalist that it was Amartey who fell to the ground the Belgian retorted "whatever what difference does it make"?

