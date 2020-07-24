1 hour ago

Ghanaian born Gerald Asamoah says he has no regrets playing for the German national team instead of the Black Stars.

He says it was the best ever decision he could have taken as it opened the door for several other African born black players.

Asamoah moved to German at the age of 12 years old and played for the former World Champions at the 2002 and 20016 FIFA World Cups.

He is the first black player to ever represent Germany scoring six goals in 43 games.

Speaking to DW Sports in an interview, the 41-year-old believes his decision to play for Germany gave opportunities for other Black players to feature for the country.

“My first World Cup was in Japan-Korea, I was sitting on the bench and a photographer said, “what are you doing here?” I said I’m a player.

"People didn’t believe it. How can a black guy play for German? That was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made," he said.

"Now you can see how many Black’s play for German team. Black people in German said, ” thank you for doing this," and "now I’m accepted at the workplace."

"I never knew it is so hard but after I took the decision, black people support me."

