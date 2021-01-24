6 hours ago

Former Dutch International footballer George Boateng says one of his favourite Ghanaian artiste is Kofi Kinaata.

The talented Takoradi based musician skillfully combines singing with his crafty rap skills in his songs to the delight of many Ghanaians.

George Boateng has chosen the fast rising artiste as one of his musicians in Ghana and was even prepared to miss his flight last year to catch a glimpse of the musician.

"No no!!! don't say that I'm very passionate about my music I love my afrobeats, I'm very passionate about my music .

"I got actually two really big artiste I love in Ghana Kofi Kinaata is one because his songs are subtle not violent, about love, progress in life so I like Kofi's songs." he told Joy Sports Owuraku Ampofo.

"In fact last year when I came for Christmas the day that I was leaving I heard that Kofi Kinaata was performing so I said to myself If even I have to miss my flight I don't mind.

I went and when I arrived at the airport literally just an hour thirty minutes before the flight took off and it was worth it."

George Boateng currently is coach of Aston Villa's U-23 side although he never played for the Black Stars he is often in Ghana the country of his birth mostly on holidays.

