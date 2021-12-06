1 hour ago

President and owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Gruzah promised his side will hand Asante Kotoko their first defeat this season in the Ghana Premier League which they did even without their loan players from Kotoko.

Emmanuel Sarkodie and Ibrahim Osman who are on a season long loan deal from the porcupine warriors did not feature against their parent club per their agreement with King Faisal.

Prior to the match, the often controversial football administrator said that supporters of King Faisal should be rest assured that their game against Asante Kotoko will not be difficult as they are thinking.

"We have a player that can run with any player in this country and that is Zubeiru. I told TV3 we will still beat Kotoko even without Osman Ibrahim and Emmanuel Sarkodie."

"The referee awarded them a dubious penalty initially but we don't mind. We have beaten them, we scored three and they scored two."

"We won't buy players from outside, we used colts and second division players to beat them." He concluded

Kotoko were beaten 3-2 on Sunday by city neighbours King Faisal in a match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Zubairu Ibrahim stole the show on Sunday with a dominant display as he scored thrice to help his side to a 3-2 win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue scored twice for the porcupine warriors but it was not enough as his side went home empty handed.

