3 hours ago

The wife of 'missing' Ghana and Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu has broken her silence for the first time since Monday's earthquake that has seen his husband missing for days now.

Marie Claire Rupio spoke to the BBC and expressed the difficult situation she has been going through with her kids the last few days.

But a confident-sounding Rupio disclosed that she still prays and believes his husband is alive and has urged the rescue mission in Hatay to quicken their efforts in reaching out to those trapped under the rubble.

“The last time he spoke to us was on Saturday morning, It’s just surprising for his club to confirm he’s been found and after 11 hours we hear something different, but I trust and still believe he’s alive.” Christian Atsu’s partner Claire Rupio told the BBC

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu has still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

Christian Atsu's situation is becoming increasingly concerning at the moment as club officials have released new information regarding his whereabouts.

Meanwhile the Hatayspor club doctor, Gurbey Kahveci revealed on Wednesday that the Ghanaian has not been found and it was a case of mistaken identity.

“When we heard the news that he was taken to Dortyol Hospital, we especially went and looked but he was not there. At the moment, we accept that the sporting director, Savut Taner, and Christian Atsu were not found unfortunately.”

Atsu's family home in Ogbojo in Accra has been filled with sorrow and sadness as ace Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah visited the player's home on Wednesday.

Christian Atsu and Marie Claire Rupio have been married since 2012 and have three children between them.

VIDEO BELOW: