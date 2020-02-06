3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko recorded a goalless drawn game against WAFA at the dreaded Sogakope Park in the match day 8 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

Both sides failed to hit the back of the net despite creating descent goal scoring opportunities to have grabbed the winner.

But the talking point in the game is Richard Arthur's goal that was denied by the referee for an apparent foul which raised a lot of doubts.

The Kotoko striker received a pass inside the penalty box of their opponents and drilled a shot in the bottom corner but just as he wheeled away in celebration the referee whistled for an infringement.

He adjudged the ball to have struck the hands of the Asante Kotoko attacker before he pulled the trigger.

Kotoko have almost every time tasted defeat on their travels to Sogakope and this time managed to pick a morale boosting draw which perhaps could have been a win had decisions gone their way.

Speaking in an interview after the game, head coach of Asante Kotoko Maxwell Konadu was full of praise for his boys but thought his side had a legitimate goal denied.

"It wasn't an easy match but we managed to pull a draw It's good for our confidence its good for the team and we have to congratulate the boys."

Asked whether the results was fair Maxwell answered: "Yes its a fair one even though we scored what I think was a clean goal but who knows but we will have to look at the replay to see whether indeed the ball really touched Richard Arthur's hands before the shot."

"Apart from that everything went on well."he said.

Asked whether goal scoring is a problem Maxwell think that is not the case.

"It's only in this game and the Medeama match that we failed to score aside that we have scored in every other game so I don't think its a big deal." he concluded.

