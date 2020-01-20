2 hours ago

Controversial Ghanaian boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko (Bukom Banku) has received the first of young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Dauda’s (Ibrah One) iPhones as a gift.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bukom Banku is heard screaming that he has been gifted an iPhone 11 Pro Max by Ibrah One.

Ibrah in November 2019 promised to give out a number of the latest iPhones to his lucky fans when he celebrates his birthday in 2020.

In fulfillment of his promise, Ibrah has started dashing the iPhones and popular boxer, Bukom Banku was the first to get the surprise gift.

Ibrah, who many allege he is a sakawa kingpin in 2017 gifted 10 pieces of the iPhone 8puls on the streets of Accra in a Trotro.

Bukom Banku was in November 2019 banned by the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) for breach of contract.

The revocation of his licence by the GBA disciplinary committee on November 7 was necessitated by the boxer’s withdrawal from a rematch with Bastie Samir.

With this decision, the boxer has been banned from fighting until the licence is restored.

A well-publicized cruiserweight bout saw Bastie forcing Braimah, popularly known as Bukom Banku, taste his first defeat in a seventh-round technical knockout at the Bukom boxing arena on October 21, 2017.