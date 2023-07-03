2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman scored a peach of a goal on Saturday in a 3-0 friendly win over Naestadt.

The 18-year-old attacker cut in from the left flank before curling the ball home from an acute angle.

Zidan Sertdemir had a very good first half, he had a pre-assist and an assist, cementing his role as a big season lies ahead of him.

Having been part of the Tigers' setup for some time now, Osman initially played for the youth team before making his senior debut in February against OB. Since then, he has made five appearances for the first team this season, showcasing his talent and potential.

He signed his first professional contract with his Danish side in June this year and has been tipped for big things .

Osman is expected to establish himself as a key player at the Right to Dream Park in the coming seasons.

VIDEO BELOW: