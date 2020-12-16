5 hours ago

Betting is a booming business for most students and young adults in Ghana as the proliferation of foreign leagues have contributed immensely to the rising spate of sports gambling.

The founder and presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group Of Churches , Bishop Dag Heward -Mills has sent a stern warning to students and young adults alike to quit betting which is very addictive if they want to break free from the shackles of poverty.

Most often persons who indulge in sports gambling do so with the intention of getting or raising money but in reality they end up losing more than they earn.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills was speaking last Sunday 13th December,2020 in a sermon at the First Love Church, University of Ghana.

According to the man of God , growing up he used to bet on horse racing but shunned it and has urged young students and adults to invest their time and money in building God's church and his work.

“When I was younger, I used to go to the horse races... and you’d see them coming, sometimes fifteen of them and those of us who were betting, you choose one and you bet on that one. I hear students have been betting? Look, If you want to be poor, continue betting,” he said.

"From today tell yourself when you see the bet, do you have to go somewhere or on your phone? Tell yourself never, never, never again".

"I am sure this election some people betted. I am sure there is betting on the election too, they bet on everything, whether you will score with the left leg or the right leg it is also a bet. I want to tell you are participating in the best project, you are betting on the right horse, Halleluyah when you choose the kingdom of God. So, be a church builder".

He also advised the students to channel their energies towards building God's church.

“I know of no better lasting impact that we can make than to build God’s house in this era when we are here with whatever we have; with our land, money, with our physical effort, energy and to build churches,” he mentioned.

