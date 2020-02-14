VIDEO: 'I’ll lash you if you play chaskele with my heart' - Stonebwoy tells his wife on Val's Day

24 minutes ago

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, may not be in the country at the moment but that is not stopping him from making a grand gesture to his wife on Valentine’s Day.

The ‘Shuga’ hitmaker on Friday surprised his wife with Valentine’s Day arrangements in her office.

A video posted on Instagram by his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, showed the array of balloons, a cake and a card that spelled out his feelings for her.

Some of the balloons were on the ceiling while others were next to her chair and some spread on her table alongside the cake.

The heavily decorated card read, “For you, valentine, I love you with all my heart” on the back. Inside the card, he wrote “...there just aren’t words enough to tell a part of all the special love for you, I keep within my heart… But mind you I’ll lash you if you play chaskele with my heart lol.”

Dr Louisa captioned her post “So @stonebwoyb pulled a fast one on me and got me bad!! All my nurses and staff members were in on this 😂Happy Valentine’s my love and a very happy Valentine’s Day to all Bhimnatives- we love you dearly. #RomanticRasta.”

Watch the video below: