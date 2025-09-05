1 hour ago

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats sensation Kuame Eugene has stirred debate in the music industry after declaring that he has no intention of selling his music catalogue.

In a video shared by EDHUB on X, the award-winning singer and songwriter dismissed the trend of artists cashing out their catalogues, insisting his body of work still holds strong commercial value.

“I think you sell your songs when they are no longer of value to you. My songs are still banging, so what kind of hunger would make me sell my catalogue?” Kuame Eugene asked rhetorically.

The “Angela” and “Wish Me Luck” hitmaker argued that his songs remain profitable and culturally relevant, stressing that he sees no urgency to trade long-term earning potential for a lump-sum payout.

His comments arrive at a time when many international stars—including some of the world’s top pop and rock icons—have sold their catalogues for hundreds of millions of dollars, citing financial security and legacy management.

Back home, reports indicate that some Ghanaian Afrobeats and Dancehall artists have signed catalogue management deals with Waka Music Limited, a company that distributes music globally to boost streaming and licensing revenues.

For context, a music catalogue is the full collection of songs, compositions, and recordings owned or controlled by an artist or label. It often includes:



Released songs (singles, EPs, albums)



Unreleased tracks and demos



Publishing rights (lyrics, melodies, compositions)



Master rights (actual sound recordings)

While some artists sell outright, others opt to lease their catalogue, temporarily granting commercial rights to companies in exchange for financial compensation.

By rejecting the idea, Kuami Eugene positions himself as a believer in the long-term cultural and commercial power of his music, betting that his catalogue will continue to generate revenue and remain relevant for years to come.