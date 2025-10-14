2 hours ago

A member of the Believers Worship Center, popularly known as the Philadelphia Church, has expressed heartfelt joy after receiving her share of the over $4.1 million (GHS51 million) distributed by the church’s leader, Stephen Adom Kyei Dua, to about 20,000 congregants.

The woman, visibly moved, remarked, “I’ve attended church for 40 years, and no one has ever given me even a single cedi until now.” Her emotional reaction reflects the gratitude shared by thousands of beneficiaries who received financial support from the renowned preacher.

The donation, part of the church’s welfare initiative, is aimed at improving the lives of members across the country. Many recipients described the gesture as life-changing, coming at a time when economic challenges continue to affect livelihoods.

Stephen Adom Kyei Dua, the Founder and General Overseer of the Philadelphia Church, said the act of giving was inspired by the Christian principle of sharing blessings with others.

He emphasized that faith should be demonstrated through both spiritual and practical support.

The distribution has drawn widespread praise, with many describing it as one of the most generous acts by a religious leader in recent years.

Members celebrated the occasion with songs of thanksgiving, hailing their leader for his compassion and commitment to their welfare.

VIDEO BELOW: