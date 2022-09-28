3 hours ago

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams have both reunited after playing for two different countries during the International break.

After turning down overtures from Ghana for several years and after earning one cap for Spain Inaki Williams in July this year agreed to play for Ghana.

While Nico Williams was surprisingly handed a Spain Call up for their UEFA Nations League matches.

During the International break, Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana against Brazil before playing his second game against Nicaragua.

Nico Williams also made his debut in Spain's 2-1 loss against Switzerland before providing the assist for Alvaro Morata's winner against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League game.

The two brothers join Kevin Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng who played for two different nations Ghana and Germany and even faced each other at the 2010 World Cup group stage which Germany won 1-0 and the 2014 World Cup group stage game which ended 2-2.

