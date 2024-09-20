3 hours ago

Ghana forward Inaki Williams scored his first goal of the 2024/25 Spanish La Liga season in Athletic Club's 2-0 win over Leganes on Thursday evening.

Although he began the match on the bench, Williams made a significant impact after being substituted in during the 56th minute, replacing Alvaro Djalo.

With the game still scoreless, Athletic Club broke the deadlock just ten minutes later when Dani Vivian converted a pass from Gorka Guruzeta.

Williams then sealed the victory in the 75th minute, receiving an assist from Andoni Gorosabel and deftly slotting the ball into the net to double his team’s lead.

His impressive performance not only underscores his importance to Athletic Club but also positions him as a key player for the rest of the season.

Following this win, Athletic Club climbed to fifth place in the La Liga standings, ahead of their upcoming match against Celta Vigo on Sunday, September 22.

As Williams continues to find his form, Ghana will be counting on him to carry this momentum into the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.