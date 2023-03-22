56 minutes ago

A footballer with Ghana Premier League side, Real Tamale United(RTU) by the name Kwadwo Opoku has resorted to social media to seek financial support to seek treatment for a knee injury.

The footballer in a widely circulated video on social media is appealing to players of the Black Stars, philanthropists, and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid as he needs GHC20,000.00 to undergo surgery.

Kwadwo Opoku, suffered the injury two seasons ago while playing neighbourhood football during the off-season.

According to the player who is seen in the video on crutches, doctors want 20,000 Cedis or $2,000 for his surgery otherwise his career is finished.

The player has added his mobile money number to the video where he is seeking assistance.

VIDEO BELOW: