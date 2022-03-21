1 hour ago

Some disgruntled Real Tamale United supporters broke into the inner perimeter after their 1-1 drawn game against Aduana Stars.

The home side took the lead in the game in the first half through Baba Kusibo.

But in the second half the away side pulled parity through Eric Kwakwa to make it 1-1.

The results leaves the Tamale based side perilously close to the relegation zone as RTU lie 15th just a point above the drop zone.

Supporters of the club some time ago went on rampage at the clubs training grounds halting training and calling for the sack of their management due to poor results.

After their 1-1 draw against Aduana Stars on Sunday, irate fans run onto the pitch and attacked the referees.

