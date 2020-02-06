2 hours ago

He broke the Internet within a shirt space with that record; but Beniton scored a major acceptance and won the hearts of many when he put Stonebwoy on the hit record “Struggles”.

“Struggles” coincidentally got released within a very ‘challenging’ moment for Stonebwoy in May 2019 amidst the skirmishes between him and Shatta Wale during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019 (the 20th edition). Though the song was in no way linked to the incident, the lyrics of the song by both BENITON and STONEBWOY perfectly accentuates how humans need to be cautious and wary of situations when such trials and tribulations befall us.

Beniton in his narrative as a Jamaican with Ghanaian and Nigerian ancestry however likened the song to the “Struggles” the Black Community face worldwide and had to go through during the gory ages of slave trade which enslaved millions of West Africans and brought to the western (world) to be exploited.

It’s been 400 years since the first African was brought to North America, South America, Jamaica, The Caribbean etc.

With conversations not limited to just slave trade or black exploitation, Beniton however sees a very strong force and power in all those ‘struggling’ situations faced by his ancestors while juxtaposing it to Marcus Garvey’s black revolution.

In the Spirit of the ‘Year of Return’, Beniton came to Ghana in December 2019 and shot the video at the Cape Coast Castle, as a symbolic statement in reference of the song very historic site where all the slave history can be traced to keenly.

He shot the video for the song there — one which has never happened in the history of Ghanaian music videos of that magnitude.

This song video in itself is a very historic one taking into review the lyrics and the picturesque which even explains it more and highlights the meaning deeper than just an ordinary song or video to watch for excitement.

“Struggles” video reveals to the bigger audience the historic yet colourful nature of the African and how they have managed to come out of their struggles and still striving to be better.

Some parts of the video were shot on location in Accra with Stonebwoy. The video was directed by Slingshot HD, a Ghanaian music video director based on Accra.

Watch the video below.