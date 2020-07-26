1 hour ago

Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp gave Crystal Palace a face saving draw in their last game in the English Premier League for the 2019/2020 season.

It was Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane who opened the scores for the North London side in the 13th minute of the game.

The Eagles have endured a dreadful period since the league restarted after the coronavirus induced break losing all matches played.

Jose Mourinho's side went into the break with a one nil lead but that changed soon after the restart when Jeffrey Schlupp whose season has been blighted by injury smashed into the roof of the net throw a crowd of Spurs players to level the scores of the game.

Interestingly it was his compatriot Jordan Ayew who provided the assist for Jeffrey Schlupps goal in the 53rd minute.

