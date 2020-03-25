1 hour ago

Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill with almost every sporting activity halted due to the global pandemic.

But players all around the world are doing their own fitness regimes and drills handed them by club physios and fitness coaches.

Most major cities in Europe are on a lock-down with no or little movements resulting in a lot of bored no wonder there have been a lot of stunts or challenges trending on various social media platforms.

Ghana and Crystal Palace player Jeffrey Schlupp has been training on his home at home with the UK among the worst affected countries in the world with 19,522 cases recorded so far.

Schlupp suffered a groin injury against Watford on December 7 last year and only returned to Roy Hodgson's team earlier this month.

The versatile player is yet to play in the Premier League for Crystal Palace this year.

VIDEO BELOW: