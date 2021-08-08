17 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh continued his fine form for his Russian side FC Orenburg in their away victory over Tom Tomsk on Sunday afternoon.

The former Asokwa Deportivo striker scored as his side beat Tom Tomsk 2-1 away from home.

He played the entire duration of the game as his side recorded their third win in the Russian First National League to move to fourth place on the league table.

FC Orenburg opened the scores of the game in the 61st minute with a strike from Mikhail Sivakow before the home side pulled parity from the spot as Alexander Stavpets converted in the 73rd minute.

As it appeared the game was heading for a stalemate Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh scored the winner in the 81st minute of the game as his side walked away with maximum points.

Joel Fameyeh now has three goals this season after making four appearances for FC Orenburg in the Russian Football National League.

VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW:

