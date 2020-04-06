3 hours ago

John Dumelo who is known as a man of many things and wonders has done it again.

We have seen the actor turn politician, pound fufu and even braid hair for his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents during his campaigns, and now he is showing us that he does some of these at home too, obviously not for a voter but to continue winning Mrs Dumelo’s heart.

In a new video shared by, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, the actor has been captured giving his better-half a very thorough and soothing hair wash at home.

The wife of the actor captioned the post “John Dumelo knows how to pamper my hair”

The video comes as one of the many TikTok videos we have seen from countless Ghanaian celebrities like Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Sandrah Ankobiah, Joselyn Dumas, Kalybos, Juliet Ibrahim, Kofi Asamoah among others who have been relying on the Chinese app to kill boredom.

Mrs Dumelo’s video has however been gathering comments of praise for John Dumelo as he wowed them with his hairdressing skills.

An Instagram user with the handle @iam_bigils wrote“ when you marry your best friend ”, @Chantel_enam adds that “Awww so sweet Honorably can do everything” with @ewurama1018 also commenting that "Husband material 500000000000000000 yards"

Reflecting on some of the things John has been seen doing on his campaign tours, one @gm_shoppingcenter also wrote "Someone who has been pounding fufu,frying bofloat for the ordinary what stops him from washing his own wife’s hair in this era of lockdown well-done @johndumelo1".

See the post below for more.