It was a solemn and heartwrenching mood at the statehouse in Accra when former colleagues and teammates family and friends filed past the mortal remains of former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam.

There were wailing and uncontrollable tears from former teammates and Black Stars defenders John Paintsil and Samuel Osei Kuffour.

The two former defenders were inconsolable after they went and saw the moral remains of their friend, colleague and teammate.

Sammy Kuffour was seen with his head in his hands while John Paintsil cladded in red apparel was seen wiping his handkerchief which was soaked with tears

Christian Atsu will be laid to rest on Friday, 17th March 2023 at his hometown of Dogobome in the Greater Accra Region before a funeral will be held at the Forecourt of the Statehouse in Accra same day.

The mortal remains of the late footballer were displayed for his family, friends, and loved ones to file past it by 6:30 am this morning, 17th March 2023.

After which a thanksgiving service was held at the Forecourt of the State House before the burial.

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Twasam family will hold a family gathering at their family house in Ogobjo.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him on Saturday, February 18.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

Atsu's body was flown into Ghana on the evening of Sunday 19th February and was received by a government delegation which was led by the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Bawumia and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his family members.

