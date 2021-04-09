2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah was among the goals for his MLS side Columbus Crew on Thursday night in their CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 match against Real Esteli.

Columbus Crew recorded a healthy 4-0 victory over their Nicaraguan opponents at the Estadio Independencia.

The MLS side have been inactive since last playing in December last year when they lifted the MLS Cup but showed very little rustiness as they thumped their opponents.

USA striker Gyasi Zardes scored the first of his two goals in the 19th minute of the game before Ghanaian center back Jonathan Mensah glanced home a header from a corner in the 25 minute to make it 2-0.

The way side run riot as striker Gyasi Zardes added his second goal and the third for Columbus Crew in the 33rd minute of the game.

Columbus Crew wrapped up the game in the first half as Pedro Santos converted a penalty kick in the 45th minute to hand his side a 4-0 win.

No goal was scored in the second half as both teams strolled through the game for the second 45 minutes.

VIDEO BELOW:

