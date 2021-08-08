1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah was on target for his MLS side Columbus Crew but it was only a consolation goal as they lost 3-2 to Atlanta United.

A first-half brace by Ezequiel Barco helped Atlanta United end their 12-match winless streak, defeating the Columbus Crew 3-2 at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.

Marcelino Moreno added a goal from the penalty spot as Atlanta handed the Crew their third straight loss while winning their first league match away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in over 10 months. The defending MLS Cup champions have allowed 11 goals during their losing skid, while this match featured a whopping three penalty kicks and two goals overturned via Video Review.

The visitors drew first blood in the 5th minute through a pretty buildup, which ended with Barco accepting a backheel pass from George Bello and knocking it past Eloy Room to put Atlanta ahead early.

Then in the 34th minute, Moreno was tripped up by Marlon Hairston in the scoring area, leading referee Allen Chapman to promptly point to the spot. Barco took the penalty kick to give himself a first-half brace and the Five Stripes a 2-0 lead.

But Columbus answered back not long after when Jonathan Mensah got just enough of Lucas Zelarayan's corner kick to head it past Brad Guzan to make it a 2-1 contest in the 37th minute. The Ghanaian center back had given Columbus a 1-0 win at Atlanta back on July 24 with another corner-kick header.

In the 48th minute, Luis Diaz appeared to have leveled the match as he broke in on goal to seemingly make it 2-2, yet was ultimately ruled offside. Video Review confirmed the call on the field and Atlanta maintained their advantage.

With around 25 minutes to go, Moreno drew his second penalty of the evening and this time the Argentine midfielder took it himself. He caught Room guessing the wrong way to give Atlanta a 3-1 lead.

The Crew looked as if they had cut it to 3-2 when Derrick Etienne Jr.'s strike inside the box from Mensah's flicked header made it past Guzan. But Video Review resulted in a second disallowed Columbus goal, with Etienne ruled to have been in an offside position.

But in the first minute of stoppage time, Pedro Santos made good on his own kick from the spot to make it a 3-2 match. However, the Crew couldn't come up with the equalizer and Atlanta held for a long-awaited victory.

