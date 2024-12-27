7 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew showcased his skill with a brilliant goal during Leicester City's 3-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday night.

Ayew struck early, taking advantage of Stephy Mavididi's dazzling run to fire a precise shot into the bottom corner, giving Leicester the lead in just the 6th minute.

Liverpool, however, responded strongly, equalizing through Cody Gakpo just before halftime.

The Reds dominated the second half, with Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah finding the back of the net. Salah’s goal was particularly momentous, marking his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield.

While Ayew’s performance stood out, Leicester’s defeat pushed them into the relegation zone, underscoring the challenges the club faces in the league.

Despite the team's struggles, Ayew has been a bright spot, tallying five goals and one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

