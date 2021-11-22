3 hours ago

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has redeemed his promised to buy Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan a pair of new boots before their Italian Serie A game against Genoa.

The 18 year old youngster after hitting a brace on Sunday evening ran to his coach to remind him off the pair of boots promised after scoring the brace.

Felix Afena-Gyan was the hero for AS Roma as he rescued his side from an embarrassing draw against Genoa on Sunday night.

Roma left it late but sealed a 2-0 win over Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A.

“I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots,” Mourinho told DAZN.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid coach has honoured his promise to the Ghanaian youngster.

Felix Afena-Gyan has gone into the annals of history as he becomes the first player born in 2003 to score in the Italian Serie A in only his third appearance.

He turned down a call up to play for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

VIDEO BELOW:

