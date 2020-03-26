27 minutes ago

The coronavirus pandemic has given a lot of time to most footballers and fathers who hitherto did not have that luxury of time to have that much fun with their families.

Kevin Prince Boateng is having the most of his time in quarantine with his family in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey.

The Turkish league like most other league in the world was forced by the government to suspend the league due to spread of the lethal coronavirus pandemic.

Boateng and his son Maddox reenacted a post match press conference with his wife Melissa Satta as the journalist asking all the questions.

VIDEO BELOW:

