German born Ghanaian International K.P Boateng has celebrated his former teammate Frank Ribery as he turns a year older.

The Frenchman who was teammates with K.P Boateng at Fiorentina until he went on loan to Turkish side Besiktas celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday 7th April 2020.

Ribery joined Fiorentina on a two year deal after ending a stellar 12 year career where he won nine Bundesliga trophies, six DFB Pokal trophies, Champions League and a host of other trophies.

The affable K.P Boateng took to his Instagram page with a video of the Frenchman dancing to wish him well on his day.

VIDEO BELOW: