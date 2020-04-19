3 hours ago

The Fiorentina forward, on loan to Besiktas, offers himself to the former Arsenal and Barcelona forward, Thierry Henry coach of Montreal Impacy in the MLS who replies: "Don't get me in trouble ...".

Kevin-Prince Boateng's round the world took him to Turkey, to Istanbul, in the twelfth team of his career, namely Besiktas. In the fifth different state.

Next step? Change continent, perhaps. And it is the suggestion that the same forward jokingly launched to Thierry Henry, current trainer of the Montreal Impact, live on Instagrram.

?s=20

Henry replied with a laugh and a message to Boateng's proposal.

"Hey, don't get me in trouble ..."