3 hours ago

Danish club FC Nordsjaelland have handed the iconic no 10 jersey to exciting Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kamal Deen Sulemana.

The diminutive midfielder has been sending tongues wagging with his impressive performance for his side despite arriving from sister club Right to Dream Academy only in February this year.

On Friday the club unveiled their new no 10 with a short video posted on its twitter handle with the players seen emerging from flames.

He was tipped as the heir apparent to compatriot Mohammed Kudus who departed for a record transfer fee to Dutch giants Ajax this summer who previously wore the no 10 jersey.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20