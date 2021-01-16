2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana was on the score sheet for his side FC Nordsjaelland in a friendly match against Helsingoer which they won 4-2.

The Danish Superliga is currently on a short break and will resume on 2nd February 2021 so teams are preparing for the resumption with some practice matches.

Kamaldeen Sulemana who has been a stand out player for the Danish side opened the scores of the game with a well taken goal in the 41st minute after rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home for the opening goal in a game which produced six goals.

In the second half a hattrick from Emeka Nnamani and two goals from Helsingoer produced an entertaining game full of goals.

Nordsjaelland will resume the campaign with a home game against Broendy.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20