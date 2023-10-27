2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong was into visa racketeering before entering parliament; Hon. Opare-Ansah has said and promised to reveal more dark side businesses run by the Member of Parliament of Assin Central.

“You were into visa racketeering but some of us were managing our own IT firms” Hon. Opare-Ansah said as he touted his personal achievement in life whilst shaming Kennedy Agyapong on Wontumi Radio, Accra.

In a one-on-one interview with Isaac Oteng, the former legislator for Suhum Constituency, described Kennedy Agyapong as a “selfish” individual who has benefitted enormously from the NPP government but pretends he hasn’t gotten anything.

“People like him are the reason we are where we are today. Selfish man, had it not been for the NPP, would you be where you are in life?” Opare-Ansah quizzed.

An angry Opare-Ansah went on to warn Kennedy Agyapong and his team not to harm any person in the impending presidential primaries at Assin Central.

“You think you are the only man with information? Kennedy Agyapong shouldn’t think he can destroy NPP. If he dares touches a single soul in Assin Central, he will see what we will do”, he said.