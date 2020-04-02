2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Honorable Kennedy Agyapong has escaped an assassination attempt by two gunmen on Tuesday night, 31st March 2020.

In a video sighted on Oman Channel on YouTube by GhGossip.com, the security narrates how the two criminals managed to infiltrate Ken’s mansion in Tema Community 12 that night.

According to the narrator (the voice behind the video), the two suspects wanted to murder Hon. Kennedy Agyapong the same way J. B Dankwah was murdered by getting their way into Kennedy’s bedroom.

When the two suspects entered, Hon. Ken’s nephew who works at Net2 TV was the one around. He heard unusual footsteps but thought it was his coworker on Net2 Tv.

Unknowingly, he descend downstairs and he was threatened by one of the armed men with a knife and forcefully asked him to lead him to Kennedy’s room.

Ken’s nephew smartly locked the Gunman in one room and shouted for help.

But unfortunately, the robber made his way out through one of the windows leaving the room dispersed with broken glasses.

Source: peacefmonline