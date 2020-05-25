2 hours ago

Ghanaian fast rising artiste, David Owura Kwaku known in the showbiz industry as Rap Fada has been lambasted over his half naked photo.

Rap Fada posted a photo that he was wearing only boxer shorts in the studios of Kumasi based Abusua FM which has angered many Ghanaians.

The 'My Dear Lord' hit maker in a responses said, "if insult can kill then Kennedy Agyapong would have been dead long time"

"...we have just started, you have not seen anything yet, there are more to come". he added.

