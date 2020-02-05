1 hour ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng enlivened the Istanbul nights. The football player, who met with his friends at dinner in the Bosphorus, sang İbrahim Tatlıses's "Bitanem" after the meal, he gave this song to Beşiktaş people!

German born Kevin Prince Boateng secured a deadline day move to Turkish giants Besiktas in a move that sees him move to his thirteen club in his football career.

Boateng who joined Fiorentian in the summer lasted only six months with La Viola after been deemed surplus to requirements at the club.

Boateng will hope to play a part in Besiktas' next league game against Gaziantep over the weekend.

