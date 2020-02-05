24 minutes ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng was at an Instanbul restaurant with friends.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, gave a charged atmosphere upon his arrival in Turkey, singing a song composed by popular Turkish folk singer, İbrahim Tatlıses.

The 32-year-old grabbed attention at a restaurant in Turkey performing the popular song "Bitanem".

Boateng joined the Besiktas on a six-month loan deal during the January transfer window with the obligation to buy from Italian side Fiorentina.

Friends at a restaurant kept watching Boateng with amusement after he left the restaurant with the car.

When he was in the car, he opened the song " Bitanem" of İbrahim Tatlıses, accompanied the song and produced colourful images.

He reiterated his love for Turkey as a country and Besiktas, a club he claims many of his Turkish friends follow.

The former Milan player came to Fiorentina from Sassuolo ahead of the current season and leaves Italy after 112 games, 16 goals and 14 assists in the top division. Watch the video below: