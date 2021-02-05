1 hour ago

The much-awaited song by KiDi that features his label mate Kuami Eugene and Nigerian artiste Patoranking is out.

The song titled ‘Spiritual’ was produced by KiDi and Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment, and the video was directed by Rex.

In the song, the love of the woman is described as spiritual because it enchants the singer so much that he yearns for more.

KiDi, popularly known as Sugar Daddy, recently got a deal with MadeInENY and Empire to market his works across the globe.

Watch the video of ‘Spiritual’ below: