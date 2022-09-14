2 hours ago

An Ashanti Region trader at Kejetia in Kumasi was severely injured after being beaten to a pulp by a municipal guard of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The city guard could be seen beating the merchant with his boot in a video that has gone viral on social media while she screamed for survival.

The unnamed trader, who had suffered a savage beating at the hands of the guard, was visible bleeding from a head wound.

Although it is still unclear exactly what the woman did to provoke the guard's attack, witnesses to the event and other traders were able to be seen rushing to her aid.

Although the city authorities has not yet responded to the horrific assault committed against the trader, some Ghanaians have questioned what kind of training these city guards undergo before they are employed.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com