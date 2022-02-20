4 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu says that the draw game against Asante Kotoko was no his best game this season.

He says that his side's best game in the first round was the match against Legon Cities and that Kotoko were ordinary.

According to the Premier League winner, this Kotoko side cannot even beat Hearts of Oak's junior side Auroras.

“This was not one of our best game, our best game of the first round was against Legon Cities, if we had used our junior team( Auroras) against them today, Kotoko can still not score us.”

There was nothing to separate Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak in their outstanding match day 7 Ghana Premier League clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts should have scored very early as they started the better of the two sides with two early chances from close range from Mohammed Alhassan being saved by Kotoko goalie Danlad Ibrahim.

Kotoko also had several chances to have scored but had Richard Attah in post to contend with.

