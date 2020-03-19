1 hour ago

Players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have joined the campaign in the sensitization against the novel coronavirus pandemic which is wrecking havoc the world over.

In a video posted by the club on their official Youtube channel and the Kotoko Express App, the players led by the team's captain Felix Annan and others urged everyone to practise good hygiene and also adhere to the precautionary measures outlined.

The novel coronavirus has caused the suspension of many sporting,entertainment and other activities worldwide as it has left many people battling for their lives whiles others have also died.

COVID-19 a flu like ailment which started in China December last year has swept through the world like world fire with Italy now the epicenter of the pandemic whiles others like Germany, France, Spain and UK are all experiencing its full force.

Although the fatality rate is not on the high, it infected 244,176 with 10,006 deaths while 87,407 have fully recovered from the ailment as at Thursday 19th March 2020 9:40pm GMT.

Players such as Felix Annan, Naby Keita, Mathew Anim Cudjoe, and Augustine Sefa featured in the video to educate people on the guidelines to follow in order to stay safe.

